Pakistan emerges as main recipient of Chinese combat aircraft

WASHINGTON: China continues to strengthen its position as a major global arms supplier, with Pakistan emerging as its most significant and trusted partner in the air combat domain, according to a Pentagon report sent to the US Congress this week.

The report states that as of December 2024, China remained the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter, relying primarily on state-owned defence companies such as the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and North Industries Corporation (Norinco).

It notes that China’s arms exports are closely linked to its broader foreign policy and development outreach, including initiatives associated with the Belt and Road framework, and are particularly attractive to developing countries due to affordability and flexible terms.

According to this report, Pakistan figures prominently in China’s aviation exports. Beijing currently offers three fixed-wing combat aircraft for export: the fifth-generation FC-31 stealth fighter, the fourth-generation J-10C multirole combat aircraft, and the JF-17 Thunder, which is jointly developed and produced by China and Pakistan.

Importantly, the report confirms that Pakistan is the only country to which China has exported the J-10C. As of May 2025, China had delivered 20 J-10C aircraft to the Pakistan Air Force under two orders placed since 2020, with total orders amounting to 36 aircraft. While several other countries — including Egypt, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Iran and Bangladesh — have expressed interest, no J-10C exports beyond Pakistan have taken place.

Pentagon report says Beijing has strengthened its position as major arms supplier

The report also highlights the JF-17 programme as a successful example of defence collaboration between two developing countries. Jointly produced by Pakistan and China, the aircraft is already in service with multiple air forces.

As of 2024, Azerbaijan, Myanmar and Nigeria were operating the JF-17, while Iraq was reported to be in discussions. For Pakistan, the aircraft remains a central component of its air force as well as an important defence export.

In addition to manned aircraft, the Pentagon report notes that China has supplied Pakistan with advanced, strike-capable unma­nned aerial vehicles, including the Caihong and Wing Loong series. These systems have also been exported to several other countries, reflecting China’s growing role in the global UAV market.

Beyond aviation, the report says China exports a wide range of military equipment across land, air defence and naval domains. Pakistan is identified as a long-standing recipient of Chinese naval platforms, including four frigates delivered in 2017 and 2018. The report adds that China is expected to expand its naval exports in the coming years, with Pakistan remaining among its core partners.

The Pentagon assessment attributes China’s growing appeal in the global arms market to competitive pricing, flexible financing and the absence of restrictive political conditions.

For Pakistan, the defence relationship with China is not limited to arms purchases but reflects a mature partnership encompassing joint development, production and long-term strategic cooperation, the report notes.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025