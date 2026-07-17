GB Assembly calls for provisional provincial status

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution asking the federal government to grant provisional provincial status, as well as constitutional and political rights, for the people of the mountainous region.

The resolution, supported by both sides of the aisle, was presented by lawmaker Jalal Ali Shah during the session on Thursday.

It recalled the historical background of GB’s liberation, subsequent administrative reforms, and constitutional mechanisms for its integration into the national constitutional framework.

It noted that the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order 2009 constituted a significant milestone by esta­blishing an elected leg­islative assembly and enha­ncing self-governa­nce, while simultaneou­sly reaffirming that further constitutional adva­nce­ment of the region rema­ined an objective of the state.

The resolution said the GB assembly was granted legislative powers through the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 in light of the special directives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the recommendation of late Sartaj Aziz, who led a committee on GB reforms.

It urged the federal government to implement the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz committee by granting GB the status of a provisional province so that the residents could elect their representatives to the National Assembly and secure representation at the national level.

“Until Gilgit-Baltistan is granted provisional provincial status, this house also appeals to the federal government and the governments of all four provinces to support the inclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan in the (NFC) Award, taking into account all relevant indicators, and to ensure that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan receive equitable representation and their rightful share in national resources.”

It said provisional status shall be without prejudice to Pakistan’s international commitments and legal position regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and shall not affect the final disposition of the territory in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and any future plebiscite or settlement.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan shall be accorded the same rights as enjoyed by the citizens of other provinces of Pakistan, including representation in the National Assembly, Senate, and other federal constitutional institutions.

The federal government shall initiate, in consultation with stakeholders, the necessary constitutional, legal, and administrative measures for the implementation of this resolution.

After it was moved, Deputy Speaker Malik Kifayatur Rehman announced the adoption of the resolution unanimously. Speaking in the house, Chief Minister Amjad Hussain said the resolution reflected a 75-year-long demand of the GB people.

Taking part in the debate, GB Assembly opposition leader Hafeezur Rehman said granting provisional provincial status was possible through a constitutional amendment.

He was hopeful that the GB people’s demand would be presented in parliament through a parliamentary bill.

He said if declaring GB a provisional province was not possible, then the federal government should provide the region a share in the NFC Award, on the pattern of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026