Pakistan’s JF-17 Block-III jets touch down in Azerbaijan for bilateral aerial combat exercise

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent comprising JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets, accompanied by skilled air and ground crew, has landed in Azerbaijan to participate in a bilateral aerial combat exercise, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Pakistan regularly participates in bilateral and multilateral air exercises with countries around the world, showcasing its growing aerial capabilities and fostering military cooperation. These exercises allow the PAF to train in diverse operational environments, enhance interoperability with foreign forces, and demonstrate its cutting-edge aircraft and skilled personnel on the international stage. Such engagements also strengthen defence diplomacy and strategic ties with partner nations.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise, called Indus Shield Alpha, aims to enhance mutual understanding, tactical coordination and interoperability between the air forces of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

View this post on Instagram

“In a remarkable display of operational prowess and endurance, PAF fighters accomplished a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Azerbaijan, executing flawless in-flight air-to-air refuelling operations,” the statement said.

“The intricate mid-air refuelling operation, executed with utmost precision by PAF’s own IL-78 aerial tanker, reaffirmed the long-range capability of PAF fighter jets and showcased the professional excellence and preparedness of PAF aircrew to undertake extended international deployments.”

Per the statement, the exercise will focus on modern aerial warfare tactics, joint mission planning and execution in an environment shaped by rapid technological advancements and evolving airpower dynamics.

It will also serve as a vital platform to exchange operational insights and strengthen collaborative responses to emerging aerial defence challenges.

The statement continued: “The participation of the Pakistan Air Force contingent in Exercise Indus Shield Alpha reaffirms PAF’s enduring commitment to regional stability and global military cooperation.

“It also demonstrates PAF’s unwavering resolve to continuously evolve and adapt to the demands of contemporary warfare, while maintaining its tradition of excellence in every domain of air operations.”

In July, PAF fighter jets won top awards in two categories at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025 in the United Kingdom. The JF-17 Block-III was awarded the “Spirit of the Meet Trophy” for its “striking livery and the incredible journey from Pakistan with non-stop air-to-air refuelling. The C-130H Hercules was awarded the “Concours d’Elegance Trophy”.

Last year, PAF conducted Exercise Indus Shield-2024, the largest multinational regional exercise with 24 countries taking part in it. The exercise aimed to foster interoperability and training through state-of-the-art facilities. According to the ISPR, the event saw the participation of various air chiefs and high-ranking military officials from allied countries to witness the mega event.

The exercise highlighted the premier multi-domain warfighting capabilities of the PAF and reinforced the importance of collaboration among air forces worldwide.