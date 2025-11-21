JF-17 becomes centre of attention at Dubai airshow

ISLAMABAD: The JF-17 Thunder Block-III drew significant attention, emerging as a “major focal point” at the Dubai Airshow 2025, with an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the fighter jet.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement released on Thursday, said that several countries also expressed interest in acquiring the battle-proven fighter aircraft.

The fighter has proved its combat capabilities during two conflicts with arch-rival India in 2019 and 2025. The biennial airshow is being held at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport from November 17-21.

“Demonstrating increasing international confidence in Pakistan’s aviation industry, several countries expressed interest in acquiring the JF-17 Thunder.

In a noteworthy development, an MoU was signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, marking another significant milestone in Pakistan’s expanding defence and industrial partnerships.”

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The contingent features the advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III and the renowned Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, reflecting Pakistan’s growing expertise in indigenous military aviation. The JF-17 Block-III is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet equipped with an advanced radar and long-range, beyond-visual-range missiles capable of undertaking a wide variety of combat missions.

The ISPR further said Chief of the Air Staff Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu held a series of high-level engagements with air chiefs from friendly countries on the event’s sidelines.

“The UAE military leadership lauded PAF’s modernisation initiatives and growing indigenous capabilities with a shared resolve to further strengthen military engagement through joint exercises, professional exchanges and forward-looking partnerships,” ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025