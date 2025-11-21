E-Paper | March 02, 2026

JF-17 becomes centre of attention at Dubai airshow

Dawn Report Published November 21, 2025
PAKISTAN’S contingent at the Dubai airshow features the JF-17 Thunder Block-III and the Super Mushshak trainer.—Courtesy ISPR
PAKISTAN’S contingent at the Dubai airshow features the JF-17 Thunder Block-III and the Super Mushshak trainer.—Courtesy ISPR
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The JF-17 Thunder Block-III drew significant attention, emerging as a “major focal point” at the Dubai Airshow 2025, with an MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the fighter jet.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement released on Thursday, said that several countries also expressed interest in acquiring the battle-proven fighter aircraft.

The fighter has proved its combat capabilities during two conflicts with arch-rival India in 2019 and 2025. The biennial airshow is being held at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport from November 17-21.

“Demonstrating increasing international confidence in Pakistan’s aviation industry, several countries expressed interest in acquiring the JF-17 Thunder.

Several countries eye battle-proven fighter jet; MoU for procurement signed with ‘friendly country’

In a noteworthy development, an MoU was signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, marking another significant milestone in Pakistan’s expanding defence and industrial partnerships.”

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The contingent features the advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III and the renowned Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, reflecting Pakistan’s growing expertise in indigenous military aviation. The JF-17 Block-III is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet equipped with an advanced radar and long-range, beyond-visual-range missiles capable of undertaking a wide variety of combat missions.

The ISPR further said Chief of the Air Staff Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu held a series of high-level engagements with air chiefs from friendly countries on the event’s sidelines.

“The UAE military leadership lauded PAF’s modernisation initiatives and growing indigenous capabilities with a shared resolve to further strengthen military engagement through joint exercises, professional exchanges and forward-looking partnerships,” ISPR said.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe