IPL and politics

THE recent threats from India to block Bangladeshi players from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) exemplifies how merit and inclusivity are being challenged by misplaced nationalism, undermining the principles of neutrality and hospitality that underpin the world of international sports.

The close intertwining of political power and cricket administration has fuelled perceptions that governance decisions are driven by political calculations instead of transparency and sporting ethics.

These dynamics have produced tangible consequences, particularly for the IPL, which is facing a serious decline in brand value and investor confidence.

As perceptions of instability, political interference, and reputational risk grow, sponsors, investors and international players are being increasingly cautious, threatening the league’s long-term credibility and commercial sustainability.

The targeting of Bangladeshi athletes, following a protracted pattern of hostility and exclusion towards Pakistani players, further solidifies the damaging perception in global sporting circles that India is gradually forfeiting its hard-earned status as a neutral, secure and professional venue for hosting international sports. When specific nationalities are singled out and publicly framed as unwelcome, or as political symbols, it subverts the very principle of fair and open competition.

The campaign to block Bangladeshi players directly reinforces the existing political rhetoric from certain quarters that often targets Bangladeshi immigrants and Muslim minorities. Cricket grounds and stadiums now risk becoming mere extensions of the ideological conflict playing out in the political sphere, marked by hatred and division.

If a decisive, institutional separation is not urgently effected between the autonomous sphere of sports and the advancing political-ideological agenda of Hindutva nationalism, the long-term consequences for Indian sports promise to be culturally and economically devas- tating. World-class athletes, premier international sporting leagues, and global governing bodies, like the International Cricket Council (ICC), may progressively distance themselves from India, unwilling to expose their players as well as their commercial interests to an environment increasingly perceived to be shaped by political hostility and unpredictability.

Abdul Basit Alvi

Muzaffarabad

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026