FIA arrests man for human smuggling

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad has arrested a visa fraud agent involved in human smuggling and overseas employment scams, who was operating an illegal agency under the name Berlin Immigration Solutions in the federal capital.

An FIA official told APP on Saturday that the accused defrauded a citizen of Rs1.9 million on the pretext of securing employment in the United Kingdom.

The official said the accused was running Berlin Immigration Solutions without legal authorisation and was allegedly part of an organised human smuggling network that lured innocent citizens with false promises of overseas jobs and visas.

According to the official, the suspect collected a large sum of money from the complainant but failed to provide any legal travel or employment documents, prompting the victim to approach the FIA. He said the agent was arrested following a complaint and a preliminary inquiry, during which evidence of visa fraud and illegal recruitment was established.

The official added that raids were under way to arrest other agents and facilitators linked to the network, while further investigation was in progress to trace additional victims and financial transactions.

The FIA reiterated its resolve to crack down on human smuggling and visa fraud networks and advised citizens to verify agents from the FIA’s official protectorate list before making any overseas employment arrangements.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026