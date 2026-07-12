Audit detects anamolies in motorway police financial affairs

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has identified irregularities in the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) related to uniform allowance, the purchase of vehicles and deficiencies at weighing stations.

The audit pointed out duplication of expenditure on uniforms for NHMP officers. While Rs20,584,062 was paid as uniform allowance, expenditure on uniforms amounted to Rs62,437,049, resulting in a difference of Rs41,852,987.

The management of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Islamabad, incurred an expenditure of Rs62.437 million on the purchase of uniforms for officers in Grade 16 and above. An amount of Rs20.584 million was also paid as uniform allowance to these officers during the financial year 2024-25.

The audit observed that NHMP officers received both uniform allowance and uniform items, which was unjustified and constituted a duplication of benefits, resulting in the improper utilisation of public funds.

Report points to duplication of uniform benefits, purchase of vehicles without matching grant and weak axle-load enforcement

Accordingly, the procurement and issuance of uniforms were carried out in accordance with the approved terms and conditions of service applicable to NHMP personnel.

The management accepted the audit finding that officers in Grade 16 and above received both uniform allowance and free uniforms, resulting in duplication of benefits.

The audit further noted that the approvals cited by the management on Oct 13, 1997, and Sept 4, 2000, did not authorise the simultaneous payment of uniform allowance and provision of free uniforms.

The audit was of the view that the duplication of benefits for the same purpose was contrary to the principles of financial propriety and accountability.

In the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting held on Feb 13, 2026, the chair directed the management to justify the payment through a revised reply. The audit recommended that the practice be stopped and the expenditure incurred on the purchase of uniforms be recovered.

The audit also highlighted the purchase of vehicles without receipt of the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) matching grant.

The audit observed that the NHMP purchased 138 vehicles without obtaining the NHA’s 50pc share amounting to Rs673.996 million against the matching grant of Rs1,347.991 million. Furthermore, the amount was recoverable as arrears from the previous year and resulted in a surplus balance, as the NHMP had already met that year’s expenditure from its existing revenues.

The amount, therefore, was required to be deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF) in accordance with the Finance Division’s clarification dated Jan 1, 2024.

The audit held that the non-recovery of the matching grant from the NHA and non-deposit of the amount in the FCF resulted in a loss to the public exchequer and violated the Road Safety Rules, 2007.

The management replied that the expenditure had been incurred under Rule 6(g) of the Road Safety Campaigns and Performance Reward Rules (S.R.O. 244(I)/2019). A meeting held on May 15, 2024, had decided that the NHA would provide 50pc of the funds during the financial year 2024-25.

The audit also pointed to deficiencies at weighing stations that allowed vehicles to bypass the weighing process, leading to road damage.

During the audit of the NHMP, weighing stations were visited and relevant reports and correspondence were reviewed. It was found that at certain stations on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, the layout of the approach roads allowed vehicles to bypass the weighing process, resulting in non-payment of challans and damage to road infrastructure.

Internal correspondence also highlighted similar issues at other NHMP weighing stations, stating that “a large number of overloaded vehicles bypass the weigh stations through provincial highways/link roads.”

The audit found CCTV coverage inadequate, as key entry, exit and bypass points were not fully monitored. Several cameras were poorly positioned, leaving blind spots, while official correspondence indicated that most stations lacked CCTV cameras altogether, restricting effective oversight.

When contacted, an NHMP spokesman said the uniform allowance was meant only for maintenance of uniforms and not for their purchase. He said the procurement of uniforms for gazetted officers had been approved by the Prime Minister and the Chief Executive of Pakistan through U.O. letters dated Oct 13, 1997, and Sept 4, 2000, authorising five sets of uniforms per year free of cost. Accordingly, the procurement and issuance of uniforms were carried out in accordance with the approved terms and conditions of service applicable to NHMP personnel.

Regarding the purchase of vehicles, the spokesman said the expenditure had been incurred under Rule 6(g) of the Road Safety Campaigns and Performance Reward Rules (S.R.O. 244(I)/2019). He added that the matching grant for the replacement of 138 vehicles had been received from the NHA on Feb 17, 2026.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026