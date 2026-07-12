E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Rawalpindi aims for swift digital birth, death certificates

Aamir Yasin Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: The divisional administration on Saturday asked all district administrations of Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to make the process of issuing birth, death and other registration certificates transparent and timely.

This was directed by Divisional Commissioner Salman Ghani while reviewing the performance of Local Government Department and progress of e-Biz Portal, in a meeting attended by local government, e-biz centre, and other concerned departments held at commissioner’s office, Rawalpindi.

He stated that the integration of CRMS mobile application with Nadra has significantly improved service delivery, enabling citizens to receive accurate and timely services.

He further instructed the relevant officials to minimise processing time for issuance of certificates and adopt a uniform, standardised and efficient mechanism across all districts.

The meeting also included a briefing on dengue surveillance, where the Local Government Department was directed to ensure effective monitoring of dengue surveillance activities and timely verification of field data to further strengthen dengue prevention and control measures. The performance of e-Biz portal was also reviewed in detail.

He stated that e-Biz portal is a key government initiative aimed at providing business community with easy, transparent and efficient access to multiple government services through a single platform. During the briefing, it was informed that approximately 400 different business-related services are being provided through the e-Biz Portal under a one-window operation.

To date, a total of 10,894 applications have been received across the division. Of these, 8,688 applications have been approved, 387 are currently under process in various departments, 1,342 are pending with the applicants and 477 applications have been rejected due to various objections.

The portal has eliminated the need for citizens and business owners to make physical visits to government offices, while the online processing of applications has enhanced transparency and efficiency. Mr Ghani directed all concerned departments to ensure that every application received through the e-Biz Portal is processed and decided within 15 days.

He emphasised that no application should be kept pending without justification and any procedural or technical issues causing delays must be resolved immediately.

He further stated that the Government of Punjab is giving special priority to promoting digital governance in order to provide citizens and the business community with modern, fast and user-friendly public services.

He directed all relevant departments to maintain close coordination, strengthen interdepartmental collaboration, ensure the provision of high-quality services to the public and continuously improve their performance.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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