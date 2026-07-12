Two undertrial prisoners booked after brawl at Islamabad courts

ISLAMABAD: Two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) were booked under several charges, including attempted murder, after a brawl with police at the judicial lockups of the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad.

Besides attempted murder (Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code), the two accused were also booked under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police said the two UTPs had been brought to the courts for trial in connection with their alleged involvement in a robbery committed on November 27, 2024. During the robbery, they allegedly held up Shakir Shah in front of his house in F-11/2 and looted an iPhone 14 Pro Max and Rs50,000 in cash.

The robbers also allegedly shot and injured Mr Shah’s sister and driver when they came outside after hearing the shouting.

The accused were informed about their trial in the court of a civil judge. However, they started shouting, created chaos, and threatened the police with dire consequences. They were later handcuffed and taken out of the judicial lockups.

Shortly after coming out of the lockups, the UTPs allegedly attacked a police constable and beat him. As a result, Constable Israr Ahmed fell unconscious to the ground and started bleeding from the mouth.

The accused also allegedly attacked other police personnel and attempted to escape from custody. However, the police personnel stationed there intercepted and overpowered them as they were running towards the main gate of the courts.

Due to the incident, the other accused brought to the courts could not be produced before the relevant courts for trial or hearings.

The injured constable was later shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026