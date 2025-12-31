E-Paper | July 13, 2026

‘Flawed’ Everest waste management rule scrapped

Monitoring Desk Published
Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned Mount Everest into the world’s highest rubbish dump as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind. —AFP/file
Decades of commercial mountaineering have turned Mount Everest into the world’s highest rubbish dump as an increasing number of big-spending climbers pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind. —AFP/file
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NEPALESE authorities have decided to scrap the waste management rule that required Mount Everest climbers to pay a $4,000 deposit refundable only if they returned from the summit with at least eight kilograms of waste, as they admit the scheme has failed to clear garbage from the world’s highest peak.

Officials told the BBC that the refundable deposit system, introduced 11 years ago, has become an “administrative burden” yielding no tangible results. Instead, the government plans to implement a mandatory, non-refundable clean-up fee to fund tighter monitoring and waste removal at higher altitudes.

Officials said the old system had failed to account for the actual logistics of high-altitude mountaineering.

While most deposit money has been refunded over the years, officials say that the garbage issue has “not gone away”.

Climbers frequently exploited the rule by collecting refuse from lower, easier-to-access camps while abandoning heavier stuff near the summit.

Under the proposed changes, the government will replace the deposit with a non-refundable fee — expected to remain at $4,000 per climber — once the measure is approved by parliament. The revenue will establish a dedicated fund to deploy mountain rangers and set up a new monitoring station at Camp Two to ensure trash is brought down from the peak’s upper reaches.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2025

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M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2026 10:44pm
Garbage in should be the Garbage out. All mountaineers's Sherpa loads and gears, should be weighed going up and then returning alive. The difference in weight minus food and water should be considered the dumped waste and must be charged accordingly.
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