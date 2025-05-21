E-Paper | May 21, 2025

Two Pakistani climbers summit Everest, Kanchenjunga

Jamil Nagri Published May 21, 2025 Updated May 21, 2025 08:41am

Wajid­ullah Nagri
Wajid­ullah Nagri

GILGIT: Two Pakistani climbers have successfully summited Mount Everest — the world’s highest peak — and Kan­ch­enjunga, the world’s third-highest peak at 8,586 metres, located in Nepal.

According to Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Wajid­ullah Nagri from Gilgit-Baltistan reached the summit of Mount Everest on Monday. He stood at the highest point on Earth with the support of renowned mountaineer Ang Tashi Sherpa.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to courage, endurance and the unbreakable human spirit,” Mr Haidri said and congratulated Mr Nagri on his accomplishment.

“It’s a proud moment for Pakistan and an inspiration to climbers everywhere.”

Mr Nagri, who hails from Nagar district, was part of a Pioneer Adventure expedition. He has previously summited K2, Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasher-brum-I and Gasherbrum-II.

Meanwhile, Dr Shehla Sheikh, a US- based Pakistani mountaineer, successfully summited Mou­nt Kanchenjunga on Sunday.

DR Shehla Sheikh
DR Shehla Sheikh

The peak, known for its technical difficulty and harsh weather, is among the most challenging of the world’s 8,000-metre mountains.

Speaking to Dawn, Dr Sheikh confirmed that she had safely descended and claimed to be the first Pakistani woman to climb Kanchenjunga. She said she regularly visits Pakistan for adventure tourism.

“I first completed the K2 base camp trek in 2022. After that, I climbed Spantik and other peaks,” she said.

In a statement, Mr Haidri said: “We are thrilled to announce that Dr Shehla Sheikh, a US-based Pakistani mountaineer, has successfully summited Mount Kanchenjunga — the third highest mountain in the world, standing tall at 8,586 meters (28,169 feet) above sea level on Sunday.”

Mr Haidri noted that Dr Sheikh’s achievement reflects the growing presence of Pakistani climbers — especially women — on the global stage. “As a physician and adventurer, Dr Sheikh continues to inspire with her commitment to science and exploration,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2025

