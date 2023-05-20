Everest toll reaches nine with two more deaths

KATHMANDU: Two more climbers have died on Mount Everest, expedition organisers said on Friday, bringing the number of deaths on the world’s highest peak this climbing season to nine.

On average, around five climbers die on the 8,849-metre mountain every spring. But this year the toll has reached nearly double.

A Malaysian and a Chinese climber were confirmed as the latest fatalities. “A 55-year-old Malaysian climber has died today above Camp 4 as he was descending without reaching the summit,” Nivesh Karki of Pioneer Adventure said.

Earlier, a Chinese mountaineer died. “His death has been reported to us,” said Pemba Sherpa of 8K Expeditions.

