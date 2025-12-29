Police official martyred as terrorists open fire on vehicle in KP’s Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A police official was martyred in a gun attack in the Wanda Jogi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

The district police’s spokesperson, Qudratullah, confirming the attack, said that “the official was going to his place of duty in a private pickup when terrorists riding on motorcycles intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on him”.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station in Darra Pezu Town.

The police official was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mumtaz Ali, and was posted as the muharir of City Police Station in Tank.

The assailants managed to flee, while the police have launched a search operation, Qudratullah added.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities, he added.

Later, funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at the police lines in the District Headquarters Complex, Tajazai.

Recently, many areas of KP have seen a series of terrorist attacks , particularly targeting police personnel.

On Saturday, district police said that a wanted terrorist commander was killed during an ongoing operation in the district. A day prior, armed locals and police forces killed six terrorists in the same area.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in the recent past, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the banned TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in 2022.