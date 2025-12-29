E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Police official martyred as terrorists open fire on vehicle in KP’s Lakki Marwat

Ghulam Mursaleen Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAKKI MARWAT: A police official was martyred in a gun attack in the Wanda Jogi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

The district police’s spokesperson, Qudratullah, confirming the attack, said that “the official was going to his place of duty in a private pickup when terrorists riding on motorcycles intercepted the vehicle and opened fire on him”.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station in Darra Pezu Town.

The police official was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mumtaz Ali, and was posted as the muharir of City Police Station in Tank.

The assailants managed to flee, while the police have launched a search operation, Qudratullah added.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities, he added.

Later, funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at the police lines in the District Headquarters Complex, Tajazai.

Recently, many areas of KP have seen a series of terrorist attacks, particularly targeting police personnel.

On Saturday, district police said that a wanted terrorist commander was killed during an ongoing operation in the district. A day prior, armed locals and police forces killed six terrorists in the same area.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in the recent past, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the banned TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in 2022.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe