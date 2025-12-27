E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Police say wanted terrorist commander killed in Lakki Marwat operation

Ghulam Mursaleen Published
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LAKKI MARWAT: District police said on Saturday that a wanted terrorist commander was killed during an ongoing operation in the Lakki Marwat district’s Takhtikhel area.

On Friday, six terrorists were reportedly killed and several others injured in an intense exchange of fire with police backed by Counter-Terrorism Department commandos, armed villagers and members of peace committees.

In a statement released on Saturday, district police said that a major success had been achieved in the ongoing joint operation with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) against Fitna al Khawarij.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Police said terrorist commander Nusratullah, alias Nusrat Wazir, was killed during the operation conducted in Takhtikhel. Police said the terrorist was wanted by the Bannu CTD in relation to 28 cases registered on terrorism charges.

“Nasratullah was among the most wanted on the terrorism list in the region,” police said, adding that the government had set a bounty of Rs2.5 million on his head.

The statement added that the search and clearance operation was still underway so that the “remaining miscreants can be eliminated”. The police termed the development a “morale booster“, stating it was an “important step” towards establishing peace in the region.

In a separate press release, the district police said that at least one police constable — identified as Umar Jan — was martyred in the operation.

“A brave son of the motherland sacrificed his life in the line of duty during the operation against Fitna al Khawarij,” the statement said, adding that his funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Lakki Marwat.

Lakki Marwat District Police Officer Nazir Khan, who was present at the funeral, was quoted as saying that personnel who sacrificed their lives to protect the beloved homeland “are our real heroes”. He vowed that their sacrifices “will not go in vain”.

“Lakki Marwat police is fighting against terrorists, anti-social elements and Fitna al Khawarij with full strength, determination and unity,” he said.

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Terrorism in Pakistan Counter terrorism
Pakistan

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M. Saeed
Dec 27, 2025 01:55pm
The Rs 2.5 million bounty on the head of the commander terrorist, should be shared 50% with the brave soldier martyred in the operation.
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