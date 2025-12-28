E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Man gets life term for acid attack

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BAHAWALPUR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Multan handed down life imprisonment along with a fine to a man for throwing acid on his rivals in Lodhran earlier this year.

According to details, convict Muhammad Asif threw acid on Muhammad Yamin and his son Kamran due to an old enmity in the limits of Kahror Pacca Police station on Sept 29, 2025.

The accused Asef was arrested on Oct 15 and after completion of investigation, his challan was submitted in the court.

The ATC in its judgment, three months after the incident, awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1.5 million to Asif.

WOMEN ON WHEELS: The Bahawalpur District Police have launched the “Women on Wheels” programmes on Saturday aimed at protecting women through the emergency helpline of the police.

Launching the programme at the Syed Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed Driving School, Bahawalpur DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal described the project as the first-ever such programme for the safety and protection of women in any emergency, including harassment incidents.

He said that women in any emergency could call the police helpline 15 and they would get immediate response from policewomen. He said the female police officials had been provided with scooters to rush to the aid of the caller.

He claimed that this project, launched under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, would prove to be an important milestone for the protection of women.

ARRESTED: The Thingi Police of Vehari claimed to have arrested a man for extorting money on the pretext of providing him with a medical certificate to travel abroad.

According to the police, suspect Bashir extorted Rs55,000 from Fayyaz for his medical certificate required to travel outside the country. Police arrested the accused on the complaint of a victim’s relative.

INAUGURATION: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inaugurated a link road at a cost of Rs741.32 million in Bahawalpur tehsil on Saturday.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said that the government’s priority was implementation of welfare projects in Bahawalpur district for citizens.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2025

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