E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Woman, her three kids found dead in house in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
This file photo, used for representational purposes, shows feet of a dead person. — Reuters/File
This file photo, used for representational purposes, shows feet of a dead person. — Reuters/File
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LAHORE: A woman and her three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a rented house in Valencia Town late on Friday.

On being informed of the incident, police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and isolated the scene for investigation.

As per the initial reports, the deceased were identified as mother Aleena, and her three children – Rehan (16), Aresha (11) and Arsal (6). The police learnt that the mother and three siblings had been living in a rented house, where they were found dead.

Landlord Nasir Dogar told the police that he had gone to market and when he returned he found the four family members lying unconscious. They were later declared dead.

Apparently, he said, the woman first poisoned her children and then took the same herself to end her life.

Model Town SP operations, who reached the house, along with other police officials, also said it appeared to be a case of suicide and poisoning. He told the media persons that police are trying to get footage recorded by security cameras to help resolve the case.

A separate police team has been assigned the task of contacting the victims’ neighbors and close relatives to get some useful information, he said, adding that samples have been collected from the house for forensic analysis. The police investigations are underway.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Pakistan

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