FIA penalises seven officers for ‘corruption, abuse of authority’

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has awarded punishments to seven of its officers and officials involved in corruption, abuse of authority, including extortion and negligence.

FIA Director General Rifat Mukhtar Raja took departmental action against the officials while chairing an “Orderly Room” at the FIA Headquarters.

An FIA spokesman said seven officers and officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and negligence were punished by the DG FIA.

He said Inspector Fakhar Abbas was dismissed from service on charges of illegal raiding and extortion, while Constable Ghulam Mustafa was also dismissed for illegal raiding and extortion.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ahsan Miskeen was dismissed from service on charges of taking money from a passenger at Sialkot Airport.

The spokesman further said that Inspector Fahad Iqbal was sentenced to two years’ suspension for illegal immigration clearance at Islamabad Airport, while Sub-Inspector Kiran Farid was awarded one year’s suspension for illegal immigration clearance at the same airport. Sub-Inspector Tanzeel Rasool was demoted for two years and reverted to the rank of ASI for illegal immigration clearance at Karachi Airport.

Likewise, Sub-Inspector Waseem Obaid was sentenced to two years’ suspension for illegal immigration clearance at Sialkot Airport, the spokesman said.

The purpose of departmental accountability was to ensure strict adherence to legal and professional standards, the DG FIA said, adding that any kind of corruption or misuse of power would not be tolerated.

The DG further said there was no place in the FIA for officials involved in corruption, negligence and poor investigation, as a strict accountability process was underway to cleanse the institution of corruption and black sheep.

“Strict action is being taken against officials involved in illegal activities,” the DG FIA said.

DG Rifat Mukhtar Raja said only through accountability would it be possible to curb human trafficking and corruption, adding that negligent officers would be punished severely.

Meanwhile, the FIA has integrated the IC4 system with all airports across the country to make public services at airports more effective.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025