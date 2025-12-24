E-challan review body defers decision on fine reduction

KARACHI: The inaugural meeting of the e-challan review committee on Tuesday discussed the city’s traffic management challenges and decided to reconvene next week to explore a possible reduction in violation fines.

The meeting was attended by members of the Sindh Assembly Asif Khan, Farooq Awan, Sadia Javed, Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, Iftikhar Alam, Taha Ahmed, Shabbir Qureshi, Asif Musa, law secretary, city police chief and DIG Traffic.

A statement said that the DIG Traffic gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on e-challan, implementation of the new traffic laws, facilities provided to citizens and other important aspects related to traffic management.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was not against the law; however, a reduction in the challan amounts for motorcycles and small vehicles should be considered.

On this occasion, Additional IG Karachi said that the e-challan law had been framed on international standards and its implementation has improved traffic management.

Addressing the meeting, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed that heavy vehicles without number plates or unregistered should be immediately seized, while it should be made mandatory to install trackers in all heavy vehicles within two months.

He also directed immediate and strict action against those selling revolving lights and vehicles with tinted glasses.

The home minister said that vehicles with substandard number plates were intolerable on the roads and no concession would be made in this regard.

The meeting also agreed to set up a dedicated trafficawareness unit within the police department. The unit would partner with celebrities, including cricket, hockey and football stars, to join officers on the roads at various times and help educate the public about traffic rules.

Mr Lanjar also issued instructions to formulate comprehensive recommendations regarding the early installation of 400 new traffic light signals in Karachi, establish a Traffic Management Committee for the determination/arrangement and proper distribution of fines and challan amounts, and make payment of e-challan fines and registration of complaints online.

He directed that the recommendations regarding the review of fines imposed on motorcycles and cars be sent to the committee within a week.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025