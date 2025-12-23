E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Corruption charges spark protests against Albanian government

Reuters Published
A supporter of the opposition is burned by a Molotov cocktail during an anti-government protest in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025. - REUTERS
A supporter of the opposition is burned by a Molotov cocktail during an anti-government protest in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025. - REUTERS
Police officers react to a Molotov cocktail as supporters of the opposition attend an anti-government protest in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025. - REUTERS
Police officers react to a Molotov cocktail as supporters of the opposition attend an anti-government protest in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025. - REUTERS
Supporters of the opposition clash with police as they attend an anti-government protest in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025. -REUTERS
Supporters of the opposition clash with police as they attend an anti-government protest in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025. -REUTERS
A supporter of the opposition gestures as police officers react to a Molotov cocktail during an anti-government protest, in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025 - REUTERS
A supporter of the opposition gestures as police officers react to a Molotov cocktail during an anti-government protest, in Tirana, Albania, December 22, 2025 - REUTERS
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Protesters in Albania’s capital of Tirana hurled petrol bombs at the government building housing Prime Minister Edi Rama’s office on Monday, demanding the government’s resignation after prosecutors indicted the deputy prime minister for alleged corruption.

Political tensions in Albania have escalated in recent weeks after accusations were made against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku. Along with several officials and private companies, she has been accused of using state funds to favour some companies in major infrastructure projects.

She referred to the accusations in parliament last month as “mudslinging, insinuations, half-truths and lies,” and stated that she would fully cooperate with the judiciary.

The Special Prosecution Office, tasked with combating corruption and organised crime, has requested that parliament lift Balluku’s immunity this week and allow her arrest. It is not clear when the parliament, where Rama’s ruling party holds a majority, is expected to vote.

As protesters threw petrol bombs on Monday, police in riot gear protected the government building but did not push back the protesters.

“We have had enough because it’s a matter of tens and hundreds of millions of euros stolen, and she isn’t resigning. This is disgraceful,” said protester Arben Sulo.

Balluku also heads the Ministry of Infrastructure, which manages hundreds of millions of euros in projects such as roads, bridges, and tunnels.

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kamal chowkidar
Dec 23, 2025 08:39pm
Here we go again.
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