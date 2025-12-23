Winter vacation in colleges from today

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Monday announced winter vacation for all public and private colleges from Dec 23 (today) to Jan 10.

According to the notification, “All colleges (public and private) shall re-open on Monday (Jan 12), resuming full/normal week for all classes,” the notification stated.

However, it said, BS-4 year programmes shall continue to function.

The notification further stated that all examinations shall be held as per the notified schedules of boards and universities.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025