E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Stores barred from charging for plastic bags from Sept 6

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: In a major step towards eliminating single-use plastics from the province, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has barred all commercial establishments from charging customers separately for plastic shopping bags, warning that violations could result in hefty fines, business closure and criminal proceedings.

The order, issued by EPA Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh under Section 5(4) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997, prohibits shops, retail outlets, restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments from charging any fee for plastic bags provided to customers during the sale of goods.

However, businesses will be allowed to charge for reusable or recyclable shopping bags made from cloth or other environmentally-friendly materials instead of plastic. The order will come into force on Sept 6, 2026.

Officials observed that many businesses had started treating plastic shopping bags as a commercial product by printing their own branding on them and charging customers additional amounts, thereby earning profits while simultaneously encouraging the continued production and consumption of plastic bags. The practice, the agency noted, undermined efforts to promote sustainable alternatives and contradicted the objectives of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Production and Consumption of Single-Use Plastic Products) Regulations, 2023.

Speaking about the enforcement campaign, EPA DG Dr Sheikh said no commercial establishment would be allowed to recover any additional amount from consumers for plastic shopping bags after Sept 6.

He urged the people to report violations through the EPA helpline 1373.

The DG said businesses found violating the order could face fines ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs50,000 under the applicable regulations. In serious cases, commercial premises could be sealed and criminal cases registered against violators.

He clarified that retailers would remain free to charge customers for shopping bags made from cloth or other reusable and environmentally-friendly materials.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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