Christ Church Rawalpindi: a 173-year-old colonial legacy

In 1851, Marquis of Dalhousie decided to occupy Rawalpindi permanently. It led to the stationing of Queen Victoria’s troops, known as Her Majesty’s 53rd Regiment, there. Subsequently, the British Army laid the foundation of the first church, known as Christ Church, in 1852, along the Northern Command Headquarters, now the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army.

Situated on the main square adjacent to the GHQ, the 173-year-old Christ Church is constructed in a cross shape, known as a cruciform design. It is one of the most beautiful churches in the region and is still maintained in its original style, with old and classic furniture and structure. Christ Church in Rawalpindi is part of the Lahore Diocese (Church of Pakistan).

The foundation of the church was laid in 1852, and the construction work was completed within two years. Prayer services began in 1854.

Stone marking sea level installed by British forces for mapping purposes.

The architecture of the church reflects the glorious past of British India, featuring colonial Gothic elements such as pointed arches, vaulted ceilings and a prominent bell tower constructed from local bricks and stones.

Initially serving British Army officers and their families, the church has now become a central place of worship and community activities for the Christian population in Rawalpindi, hosting religious services, weddings and other ceremonies.

Given its historical and cultural importance, Christ Church has been the focus of various preservation and restoration efforts. The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has recently included Christ Church in its conservation projects, aiming to restore and maintain its structural integrity and historical value.

Christ Church stands as a testament to the British colonial presence in Rawalpindi and continues to be a vital cultural and religious site for the local Christian community. The tall tower and elegant structure of the church inform passersby and residents of the garrison city about the refined architectural taste of the British before Partition.

The main hall of the church features wooden benches to accommodate worshippers during prayers.

The three-sided prayer halls, arranged in a cruciform shape, can accommodate more than 800 people at a time. The wooden roof of the church reflects the craftsmanship of the past. Renovation work was carried out in the recent past. However, more funds are required for further improvements.

The old stained-glass windows on the east and west sides of the main hall are examples of artwork depicting Jesus Christ and Mother Mary.

A brass bell installed on the tower.

A corner has been established to display an old wooden Bible stand where old Bibles are preserved. Church furniture, including the altar, lectern and pulpit, is made of wood, featuring carving work done by artisans from Kashmir.

The interior is adorned with marble and brass commemorative plaques dedicated to those who died in action, or more often from fever, during campaigns on the North-West Frontier of India from the 1850s to the 1940s.

The first plaque installed in the church in memory of the British army officer who drowned in Jhelum River during a campaign in 1856.

The baptismal font is installed in the main hall and is used for the baptism of small children. “For the last 108 years, the church has been providing baptism services to children from the region. Many British were baptised in this church until 1947,” said Reverend Rashid Manzoor.

He said that Christ Church also has a stone marker of the geological survey of the area, where the mean sea level was recorded by the British forces. It was used for mapping and is still used by the Survey of Pakistan department.

The chancel of the church with stained-glass windows and benches for the clergy.

Talking about the history, he said that in 1851 British army officers required a church, leading to the establishment of Christ Church. “Before the start of services, a chapel was constructed and until the completion of the main building, prayers were held in this chapel. It is still preserved in the main lawn of the church,” he said.

The cross fixed in the lawn besides the chapel which was used for prayers during the construction of the main building in 1852. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

He said that all the furniture has been preserved in the church and that the baptismal font is still in use. He added that a school from Class I to Class 10 was established, providing educational facilities to both Muslim and Christian communities without any hurdle. He said that the Christian community holds weddings and other functions in the church, and that marriage and divorce certificates are also issued from there.

He said that preparations for Christmas celebrations have begun at the church, and the first candle night ceremony was held on December 6.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025