India’s Goa state orders probe after nightclub fire kills 25

BENGALURU: Indian authorities ordered an investigation and offered compensation to victims on Sunday after a fire ripped through a nightclub in the western state of Goa, killing 25.

Police were alerted to the blaze at the Birch by Romeo Lane club at 12:04am, Goa’s police chief told the ANI news agency. The authorities worked through the night to bring the fire under control and finally all the bodies were recovered.

Images on local and social media showed firefighters dousing flames and ambulances lining up. Reuters could not immediately verify whether the images were from the nightclub.

“Most people died due to suffocation in the basement and kitchen area,” Nitin V. Raiker, Goa’s fire chief, told Indian broadcaster CNN News18.

“I received information that there was a club party going on, and a fire show was organised in the club. The wooden parts of the club caught fire, and smoke spread throughout the building.”

Four tourists among dead; Modi announces compensation

At least four of the dead were tourists and 14 were club staff, police told ANI. Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Goa, a former Portuguese colony on the shores of the Arabian Sea, lures millions of tourists every year with its nightlife, sandy beaches and laid-back coastal atmosphere. About 5.5 million tourists, including 271,000 from abroad, visited Goa in the first half of the year, according to government data.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a statement, saying that “25 people have lost their lives and six have been injured.” Sawant told journalists that “three to four” tourists had died, without giving their nationalities.

He added that the six injured were in stable condition and receiving medical care.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility,” Sawant added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to CM Sawant and offered condolences to the bereaved families. Modi posted on X that his office would offer compensation of up to 200,000 rupees ($2,200) to each family of the victims and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

