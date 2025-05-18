At least 17 killed in building fire in India’s Hyderabad

At least 17 people died after a fire ripped through a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad, local officials said on Sunday.

The large blaze broke out in the early hours of the day in a three-storey building which houses a jewellery store.

A statement from the fire disaster response emergency and civil defence department in southern Telangana state, where Hyderabad is located, said they had received the call for help just after 6am local time (5:30am PKT).

“The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors. Firefighting, search & rescue operations were carried out simultaneously,” it said.

The statement also listed the names of 17 individuals who lost their lives.

“The suspected cause of the fire is under investigation,” it said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “deep grief” over the loss of life and announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (around $2,300) to the next of kin of each victim.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana,” Modi said in a statement released by his office.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

Last month, a fierce fire broke out in a hotel in Kolkata, killing at least 15 people. Some people clambered out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape.

And last year, least 24 people died after a fire broke out at a packed amusement park arcade in the western state of Gujarat.