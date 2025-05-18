E-Paper | May 18, 2025

At least 17 killed in building fire in India’s Hyderabad

AFP Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 02:26pm
The upper side of the Krishna Pearls building, which caught fire, is pictured in Hyderabad on May 18. — AFP.
The upper side of the Krishna Pearls building, which caught fire, is pictured in Hyderabad on May 18. — AFP.
The upper side of the Krishna Pearls building, which caught fire, is pictured in Hyderabad on May 18. — AFP
The upper side of the Krishna Pearls building, which caught fire, is pictured in Hyderabad on May 18. — AFP
Fire personnel and police stand outside the Krishna Pearls building (blue-colored) that caught fire in Hyderabad on May 18. — AFP.
Fire personnel and police stand outside the Krishna Pearls building (blue-colored) that caught fire in Hyderabad on May 18. — AFP.

At least 17 people died after a fire ripped through a building in the Indian city of Hyderabad, local officials said on Sunday.

The large blaze broke out in the early hours of the day in a three-storey building which houses a jewellery store.

A statement from the fire disaster response emergency and civil defence department in southern Telangana state, where Hyderabad is located, said they had received the call for help just after 6am local time (5:30am PKT).

“The fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to the upper floors. Firefighting, search & rescue operations were carried out simultaneously,” it said.

The statement also listed the names of 17 individuals who lost their lives.

“The suspected cause of the fire is under investigation,” it said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “deep grief” over the loss of life and announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (around $2,300) to the next of kin of each victim.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana,” Modi said in a statement released by his office.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

Last month, a fierce fire broke out in a hotel in Kolkata, killing at least 15 people. Some people clambered out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape.

And last year, least 24 people died after a fire broke out at a packed amusement park arcade in the western state of Gujarat.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The madness of Modi’s media

The madness of Modi’s media

India’s mainstream media has devolved into a propaganda machine that espouses delusional narratives and endangers regional peace.

Opinion

Editorial

War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...
Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...