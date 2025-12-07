THE GRAPEVINE

THE MAN WHO CONNECTED PEOPLE

On November 24, Indian film icon Dharmendra, aka Dharam ji, passed away at the age of 89, saddening his fans across the world, including those from the global showbiz fraternity. Closer to home, Pakistani celebrities who expressed their sorrow at his demise included the likes of Mahira Khan, Reema, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Anoushay Ashraf. The latter’s words were particularly perceptive: “He believed in the power of cinema to connect people, and that is why his loss is felt so deeply here in Pakistan.” That is so true. Unfortunately, the Modi government in India doesn’t think like that. Rest in peace, Dharam ji!

IDOL PRAISE

The contestants on Pakistan Idol’s current season are so good that even great artists from across the border are acknowledging their prodigious talent. More specifically, Indian vocalist par excellence Hariharan, in a social media message to Bilal Maqsood (one of the four judges on Pakistan Idol), said, “I’ve been enjoying the recent reality show you’re on. You are looking cool. Some of the participants are really good.” Thank you, Hari sir! Your praise means a lot. Let’s hope this bit of cross-border camaraderie doesn’t cause a political brouhaha in India again.

LESSONS FROM SHAKESPEARE

Irish actor Paul Mescal is playing the role of playwright William Shakespeare in a new film, Hamnet, that has been gathering Oscar buzz. This is what he says he’s learnt from working in the movie: “If the film’s taught me anything, and it’s taught me many things, it’s that you can’t be a great version of yourself without the immense support from the people around you. As a society, we’ve become individualised and need to carve out our own path. And actually, it’s a hell of a lot more enjoyable and more exciting to do that in contact with people with a real desire to love and be loved.” Interesting, but his comment does beg the question: didn’t Paul M learn anything from the miniseries Normal People, which earned him an Emmy nomination?

MISSING UNIVERSE

A Thai entrepreneur, Jakkaphong Anne Jakrajutatip (aka Anne JKN), is the co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, which was recently won by Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Fernández. Anne JKN took the spotlight, in a manner of speaking, away from the winner only five days after the pageant, when an arrest warrant was issued for her in relation to a 2023 fraud case. It happened because Anne JKN did not appear for a court hearing on November 25, and her whereabouts remain unknown. The Thai court has said her absence is a ‘flight risk’. Well, you know, the universe is her playground.

OLD-FASHIONED OR TOXIC?

The fourth instalment of the action comedy Rush Hour, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, is on the anvil. It will be directed by Brett Ratner, who helmed the first film of the franchise. Incidentally, in 2017, Brett R was accused by six women of sexual harassment. However, maybe the reason this has been all but forgotten has to do with the fact that he has directed a documentary on Donald Trump’s wife, eponymously titled Melania. Apparently, this has endeared him to Donald T, and now, reportedly, the President of the United States of America is pushing for Rush Hour 4, because it will entail “old-fashioned masculinity.” Seriously? In this day and age, is that a good thing?

SRK V WANKHEDE

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood is in the news again... for a tension-filled reason. Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested Aryan K in the 2021 Cordelia Empress cruise (drugs) case — charges against Aryan K were later dropped — has filed a two crore rupee defamation lawsuit against Netflix and SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, which has produced the series, arguing that the depiction of a government officer in it resembles him and that it has tarnished his reputation. The production house, in response, has said that the Netflix venture isn’t a documentary on the cruise incident and opposed the plea in the Delhi High Court. All we can say is that things are getting spicier than red chillies.

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 7th, 2025