“You can see a man’s true faith in how he treats and speaks about women.”

— Durefishan Saleem, actor

“The true ‘devils’ aren’t supernatural entities, but fellow humans. Ghosts and spirits don’t rattle me, but the capacity of people to cause genuine harm is what I find truly frightening.”

— Saba Qamar, actor

“The stories and rumours regarding my third marriage are completely fabricated.”

— Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket captain

“Staying quiet can speak louder than words.”

— Maya Ali, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 8th, 2026