“You can see a man’s true faith in how he treats and speaks about women.”
— Durefishan Saleem, actor
“The true ‘devils’ aren’t supernatural entities, but fellow humans. Ghosts and spirits don’t rattle me, but the capacity of people to cause genuine harm is what I find truly frightening.”
— Saba Qamar, actor
“The stories and rumours regarding my third marriage are completely fabricated.”
— Shoaib Malik, former Pakistan cricket captain
“Staying quiet can speak louder than words.”
— Maya Ali, actor
Published in Dawn, ICON, March 8th, 2026