“Crores have been spent on cameras for e-chalans, but they [the Sindh government] cannot spend money to buy covers for gutters that can save lives.”

— Naumaan Ijaaz, actor

“I refused to work in Main Manto Nahin Hoon because it was written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar who says the oddest things about women.”

— Mira Sethi, actor

“In our society, nobody gives any importance to mental health. Instead, we are told that ‘You are Muslim, how can you have such an ailment?’”

— Ahsan Khan, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 7th, 2025