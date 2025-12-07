E-Paper | December 07, 2025

OVERHEARD

From InpaperMagazine Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 09:40am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

“Crores have been spent on cameras for e-chalans, but they [the Sindh government] cannot spend money to buy covers for gutters that can save lives.”

— Naumaan Ijaaz, actor

“I refused to work in Main Manto Nahin Hoon because it was written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar who says the oddest things about women.”

— Mira Sethi, actor

“In our society, nobody gives any importance to mental health. Instead, we are told that ‘You are Muslim, how can you have such an ailment?’”

— Ahsan Khan, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
Updated 07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe