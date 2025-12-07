Zubeida Mustafa’s Dadi Aur Hum launched

KARACHI: “I thank God that we were born in a home where education was given so much importance, and where honesty and ethics were instilled in us,” said Dr Fatema Jawad, the oldest sister of late journalist Zubeida Mustafa on the occasion of the launch of the translation of her sister’s last book Chatting With Dadi as Dadi Aur Hum at the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) House on Saturday.

She said that until her last breath she was worried about millions of out-of-school children.

“I hope people will read her articles and her books to understand the causes she fought for,” Dr Jawad added.

About the book, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, PMA’s member executive committee, said that it comprises some 35 questions put to Mrs Mustafa by her 20-year-old grandniece Alexandra Wasti, who called her ‘Dadi’, about general things in life which she would wonder about. Alexandra lived in Canada and Mrs Mustafa in Pakistan. So the question and answer exchanges carried on through email.

Noor Us Sabah, the book’s translator, who had come from Lahore to attend the book launch, said that she translated the book out of pure love. “Zubeida Mustafa was also my aunt. I have achieved my own ambitions in education thanks to the guidance and encouragement I received from my aunt,” she said.

Dr Kamleshwar Lohana, who had also travelled from Hyderabad to attend the launch, also said that he had learned a lot from Mrs Mustafa and her writings.

Classical dancer and social activist Sheema Kermani said that Mrs Mustafa was part of a rare breed that is slowly leaving this world now. “Girls’ education and the reading habit were causes dear to her heart. She also wanted to encourage others to not just read but also write,” she said.

Obstetrician and writer Dr Shershah Syed said that Mrs Mustafa had informed him about the book and asked him to print it in a format similar to his own book Ammi Bataen, which answers innocent questions of young girls. “But with this book Dadi Aur Hum, we must also not forget young Alexandra who has asked her grandaunt very important questions. You can tell how much she takes after Mrs Mustafa and Dr Fatema Jawad,” he said.

Industrial engineer and social activist Naeem Sadiq said that the real tribute to Mrs Mustafa would be carrying forward the causes which she held dear.

Senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin remembered Mrs Mustafa as a sensitive, nice and unique human being.

Architect and town planner Arif Hasan said that he must have known Mrs Mustafa for over 50 years. “She was a research assistant at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs at one time and we would often meet casually. Then when I started the Orangi Pilot Project construction in 1983 or 84, we would meet more often. She was a journalist by then and was interested in writing about the schools in Orangi that we were opening. She would ask us to teach the Pakhtoon and Balochi children of the area in a language they could comprehend,” he said.

Professor Dr Farhat Moazam sent a recorded message which was played.

