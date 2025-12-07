E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Zubeida Mustafa’s Dadi Aur Hum launched

Shazia Hasan Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: “I thank God that we were born in a home where education was given so much importance, and where honesty and ethics were instilled in us,” said Dr Fatema Jawad, the oldest sister of late journalist Zubeida Mustafa on the occasion of the launch of the translation of her sister’s last book Chatting With Dadi as Dadi Aur Hum at the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) House on Saturday.

She said that until her last breath she was worried about millions of out-of-school children.

“I hope people will read her articles and her books to understand the causes she fought for,” Dr Jawad added.

About the book, Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, PMA’s member executive committee, said that it comprises some 35 questions put to Mrs Mustafa by her 20-year-old grandniece Alexandra Wasti, who called her ‘Dadi’, about general things in life which she would wonder about. Alexandra lived in Canada and Mrs Mustafa in Pakistan. So the question and answer exchanges carried on through email.

Noor Us Sabah, the book’s translator, who had come from Lahore to attend the book launch, said that she translated the book out of pure love. “Zubeida Mustafa was also my aunt. I have achieved my own ambitions in education thanks to the guidance and encouragement I received from my aunt,” she said.

Dr Kamleshwar Lohana, who had also travelled from Hyderabad to attend the launch, also said that he had learned a lot from Mrs Mustafa and her writings.

Classical dancer and social activist Sheema Kermani said that Mrs Mustafa was part of a rare breed that is slowly leaving this world now. “Girls’ education and the reading habit were causes dear to her heart. She also wanted to encourage others to not just read but also write,” she said.

Obstetrician and writer Dr Shershah Syed said that Mrs Mustafa had informed him about the book and asked him to print it in a format similar to his own book Ammi Bataen, which answers innocent questions of young girls. “But with this book Dadi Aur Hum, we must also not forget young Alexandra who has asked her grandaunt very important questions. You can tell how much she takes after Mrs Mustafa and Dr Fatema Jawad,” he said.

Industrial engineer and social activist Naeem Sadiq said that the real tribute to Mrs Mustafa would be carrying forward the causes which she held dear.

Senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin remembered Mrs Mustafa as a sensitive, nice and unique human being.

Architect and town planner Arif Hasan said that he must have known Mrs Mustafa for over 50 years. “She was a research assistant at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs at one time and we would often meet casually. Then when I started the Orangi Pilot Project construction in 1983 or 84, we would meet more often. She was a journalist by then and was interested in writing about the schools in Orangi that we were opening. She would ask us to teach the Pakhtoon and Balochi children of the area in a language they could comprehend,” he said.

Professor Dr Farhat Moazam sent a recorded message which was played.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Shazia Hasan is a senior staff reporter for Dawn. Her reporting covers human interest stories, the armed forces, Railways, education, and fishing communities.

Shazia Hasan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe