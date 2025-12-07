Journalists, PTI leader declared absconders

ISLAMABAD: Journalists Ahmed Noorani and Jamil Farooqi, along with PTI leader Seemabia Tahir, have been declared absconders in separate cases pertaining to alleged propaganda against the Pakistan Army on social media.

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abbas Shah issued a written order declaring all three accused as absconders and directed the issuance of permanent arrest warrants.

The order states that the accused were repeatedly summoned but failed to appear before the court.

According to the written order, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has completed and submitted challans in the respective cases. The FIRs against the three were registered in July and August 2025 under relevant cybercrime and related offences.

The court has instructed that the permanent arrest warrants be executed in accordance with the law to ensure the accused are brought before the court to face trial.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025