E-Paper | December 07, 2025

Journalists, PTI leader declared absconders

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Journalists Ahmed Noorani and Jamil Farooqi, along with PTI leader Seemabia Tahir, have been declared absconders in separate cases pertaining to alleged propaganda against the Pakistan Army on social media.

Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abbas Shah issued a written order declaring all three accused as absconders and directed the issuance of permanent arrest warrants.

The order states that the accused were repeatedly summoned but failed to appear before the court.

According to the written order, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has completed and submitted challans in the respective cases. The FIRs against the three were registered in July and August 2025 under relevant cybercrime and related offences.

The court has instructed that the permanent arrest warrants be executed in accordance with the law to ensure the accused are brought before the court to face trial.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan flare-up
07 Dec, 2025

Afghan flare-up

THE fragile ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been tested yet again, this time with an exchange of fire...
Neglecting food safety
07 Dec, 2025

Neglecting food safety

FOOD adulteration is a major public health concern in Pakistan — in both remote and major urban centres. A report...
Con jobs
07 Dec, 2025

Con jobs

PAKISTAN’s perfect storm of issues — unemployment, few opportunities and a failing economy — offer a field day...
Fiscal concerns
Updated 06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

Talks on the 11th Award have opened at a politically charged moment amid attempts by the centre to undo the constitutional protection given to the existing provincial share under the NFC Award.
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe