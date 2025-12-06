E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Imaan, Hadi submit witnesses’ list in tweet case

Malik Asad Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Advocate Imaan Mazari and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chatha, on Friday handed over their list of defence witnesses as proceedings resumed in the controversial tweets case before Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka in the District and Sessions Courts, Islamabad.

At the start of the hearing, Chatha filed a fresh application requesting the court to allow both accused to record their statements under Section 342 CrPC and to present witnesses in their defence. The court issued a notice to the prosecution regarding the application and briefly adjourned the hearing until 10am.

When proceedings resumed, Chatha argued the application himself, stating that the 342 statement submitted by the State Counsel was not theirs and had been filed without the accused being informed.

He maintained that during cross-examination, the State Counsel was given a questionnaire of 33 questions, which was later used to prepare a 342 reply that the defence does not accept.

Chatha told the court that a no-confidence application had been filed against State Counsel Taimur Janjua and insisted that the accused must be allowed to submit their own statement.

He also read out the names of proposed defence witnesses, which include Ahmed Noorani’s mother, journalist Mudassar Naru’s mother, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, poet Ahmed Farhad, senior journalist Arifa Noor, and others. He added that the witnesses could appear physically or online, subject to the court’s approval.

Representatives of the bar, including District Bar President Naeem Gujjar, Raja Aleem Abbasi, and Riasat Ali Azad, supported the accused’s plea, arguing that the right to a fair trial required the court to record the accused’s personal 342 statements.

They said no case could proceed without ensuring that the accused were fully aware of the contents submitted on their behalf.

The prosecution began its arguments after the defence submissions, disputing the claim that no forensic examination had been conducted and asserting that the matter had already been examined. The prosecution also cited Supreme Court precedents to support its position.

During the proceedings, the State Counsel submitted written closing arguments. Judge Majoka briefly exited the courtroom, prompting slogans from some lawyers before he returned. After arguments on various applications and the prosecution’s main submissions, the court adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

COP30 and beyond

COP30 and beyond

Aisha Khan
COP30 unfolded under an emerging paradigm: the world is now near certain to surpass 1.5°C in the early 2030s.

Editorial

Fiscal concerns
06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

THREE key takeaways have emerged from the inaugural NFC discussions on the 11th Award. First, the federal government...
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe