World food prices fall for third month: FAO

Reuters Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 07:56am
Prices of food are displayed at the Borough Market in London, Britain on May 22, 2024. — Reuters/File
PARIS: World food commodity prices fell for a third consecutive month in November, with all major staple foods except cereals showing a decline, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.1 points in November, down from a revised 126.6 in October and the lowest since January.

The November average was also 2.1pc below the year-earlier level and 21.9pc down from a peak in March 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the FAO said.

The agency’s sugar price reference fell 5.9pc from October to its lowest since December 2020, pressured by ample global supply expectations, while the dairy price index dropped 3.1pc in a fifth consecutive monthly decline, reflecting increased milk production and export supplies.

Vegetable oil prices fell 2.6pc to a five-month low, as declines for most products including palm oil outweighed strength in soyoil.

Meat prices declined 0.8pc, with pork and poultry leading the decrease, while beef quotations stabilised as the removal of U.S. tariffs on beef imports tempered recent strength, the FAO said.

In contrast, the FAO’s cereal price benchmark rose 1.8pc month-on-month. Wheat prices increased due to potential demand from China and geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea region, while maize prices were supported by demand for Brazilian exports and reports of weather disruption to field work in South America.

In a separate cereal supply and demand report, the FAO raised its global cereal production forecast for 2025 to a record 3.003 billion tonnes, compared with 2.990bn tonnes projected last month.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

