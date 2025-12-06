Story time: The value of time

Faisal was a kind-hearted and intelligent boy. But he had one little problem — he never realised the importance of time, so he was always running late, even for school.

Every day, Faisal’s mother would remind him, “Time is precious, Faisal. If you want to get success in life, you must learn to manage your time wisely.”

But Faisal didn’t pay attention. He was more interested in flying kites, playing with his friends and daydreaming about all the adventures he wanted to have.

One sunny morning, while Faisal was flying his kite, he noticed his neighbour and friend Danish, looking very happy. Curious, Faisal asked him why. Danish excitedly told him that he had come first in his class and had even received a gift for it.

Impressed, Faisal asked him about his study routine. Danish explained how he managed his time and balanced all his activities. Faisal listened carefully, but time management felt like a big challenge to him. He thought he could never do it.

That night, Faisal had a strange dream. He found himself in the future, standing among his friends. They all looked successful, some were doctors and engineers, while others were businessmen. Faisal, on the other hand, saw himself as a failure. He hadn’t passed any exams, had no job and had nothing to be proud of.

He began to cry because he had always wanted to become a doctor. But since he had wasted all his time, he couldn’t achieve anything. He wished he could go back to his student life and do everything differently, but he couldn’t. The thought of missed opportunities and wasted time made him cry even harder.

Suddenly, he felt water splashing on his face. He opened his eyes to see his little brother holding a water gun, laughing loudly before running away.

Faisal let out a deep sigh of relief. He looked around and realised he was still young, still a student and it had all been a dream. He realised it was a powerful reminder that he still had time to change.

That day, Faisal promised himself that he would manage his time wisely and work hard with full dedication. He went to Danish and asked for help. Danish shared his daily study routine and explained how he divided his time among different subjects.

Soon Faisal also began managing his time carefully. He still found moments to play his favourite games and even made time to help his friends and younger kids with their studies.

As he became organised, Faisal discovered he had more free time than ever before. He used it to learn new skills, make new friends and enjoy life without feeling guilty or rushed.

As the days passed, Faisal noticed a big change in himself. He was getting more marks in his class tests. This encouraged him. In the final exams, Faisal came second in his class. For the first time, he felt a deep sense of accomplishment and purpose.

The lessons of time management had truly changed him and he was happier than ever.

Faisal realised that time management wasn’t just about making schedules or marking calendars, it was about valuing every moment and using it properly.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 6th, 2025