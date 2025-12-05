Sweeping reshuffle in bureaucracy

LAHORE: In a sweeping bureaucracy reshuffle, the Punjab government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders for several senior officers in different administrative departments.

According to a notification, chief minister personal staff officer Nauman Siddique was transferred and posted as Multan deputy commissioner. He replaced Wasim Hamid who was directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).

Asif Raza, awaiting posting, was posted as Kasur DC against Imran Ali who was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD.

Narowal DC Syed Hasan Raza was transferred and posted as Bahawalpur DC against Farhan Farooq who was directed to report to S&GAD while chief minister office deputy secretary Tayyab Khan was transferred and posted as Narowal DC.

Planning and Development Board Deputy Secretary Omar Liaqat Randhawa, S&GAD Deputy Secretary Services retired Capt Shahrukh Cheema and Deputy Secretary (staff) to Chief Secretary Saqlain Saleem were transferred and placed at the disposal of the Chief Minister’s office.

Enhanced Delivery and Government Efficiency Wing of S&GAD Deputy Secretary Hafiz Zeeshan Arshad was transferred and posted as S&GAD deputy secretary (services).

In another notification, Tourism Archaeology and Museum Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta was transferred and posted as Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department secretary vice Socrat Aman Rana who was transferred and posted as Tourism Archaeology and Museum Department Secretary. Mr Bhutta was also relieved from the additional charge of the post of Punjab Auqaf Organisation chief administrator.

Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Muzaffar Khan was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD while Forestry and Wildlife Department Secretary Mudassir Riaz Malik was also transferred and posted as Youth Affairs and Sports Department secretary.

Forestry and Wildlife Department Special Secretary retired Capt Tahir Zaffar Abbasi was transferred and posted as Forestry and Wildlife Department secretary.

Director General (Fisheries) Saleem Afzal was transferred and posted as Aquaculture and Fisheries Department secretary against a vacant post. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Punjab Director General (Fisheries) till further order.

Punjab Ring Road Authority Chairperson Faisal Fareed was transferred and posted as Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) chief operating officer against a vacant post; Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Shahzaib Hasnain was posted as Trnasport and Masstransit Department additional secretary (Admin) vice Maham Asif Malik who was transferred and posted as Home Department additional secretary.

OSD Farhan Farooq was posted as School Education Department additional secretary against a vacant post; OSD Ameera Baidar was posted as Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department additional secretary; and OSD Wasim Hamid was posted as S&GAD additional secretary (welfare) against a vacant post.

Directorate General of Mines and Mineral Director Hyder Abbas was transferred and posted as Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department additional secretary against a vacant post; and OSD Muhammad Ashraf was posted as Directorate General of Mines and Mineral director; OSD Safiullah Khan was posted as Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) additional director general against a vacant post.The services of OSD Adnan Zahid were placed at the disposal of Planning and Development Board; and controller of the Department of Tourist Services under Tourism, Archaeology and Museum Department Shumaila Manzoor was transferred and posted as Punjab Road Safety Authority director (A&F) on a deputation basis.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025