Interest-free loans for high-tech farming

LAHORE: A signing ceremony between Punjab Agriculture Department and Bank of Punjab was held to implement the Chief Minister’s High-Tech Farm Mechanisation Financing Programme.

Agriculture Minister Ashiq Kirmani, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud and other officers concerned attended the ceremony.

Kirmani said interest-free loans up to Rs30 million would be provided for the purchase of modern agricultural machinery under the scheme. The loan will be used exclusively for the purchase of high-tech agricultural machinery and will be provided to farmers and service providers.

Through this financing,12 types of modern machinery can be purchased, and so far, interest-free loans amounting to Rs40m have already been approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sahoo stated that the selection of machinery under the scheme has been carried out in consultation with all stakeholders.

BoP President Zafar Masud said that the bank is extending full cooperation to the applicants for swift loan approval.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025