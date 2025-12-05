Panel discussion on digital, online violence

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Department of Gender Studies organised a panel discussion on digital and online violence as part of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The discussion was held in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan and the Digital Rights Foundation. Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt was the guest of honour.

Ms Butt highlighted that technology has opened doors to progress but it has also created new challenges for women and girls.

She said effective solutions were needed to address the rising threats of online harassment, blackmail, image-based abuse and fake profiles.

She informed the audience that the Punjab Women Protection Authority in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and the National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCI), provides legal and psychological support to women affected by such crimes.

She advised students to remain vigilant about online safety and shared that the Punjab Women Protection Authority could be contacted through the 1737 helpline, online portal, email, and FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centres.

She said digital safety was a fundamental right of women and its protection was a shared responsibility of both the state and institutions.

The second part of the event featured a workshop titled Beyond the Screen: Navigating the Online Space for Women and Girls. Students actively participated in group activities on issues such as image-based abuse, online harassment, hate speech, stalking, and catfishing, and presented key recommendations.

Ms Butt said the digital world was an integral part of reality, and harm caused online was equally real.

She called for a collective effort from law enforcement agencies, digital platforms, educational institutions, and society to end online violence.

She said the struggle against online violence was ongoing and required intensified efforts.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025