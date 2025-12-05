Rs14bn mega sewerage project for Sargodha

SARGODHA: Preparations for the inauguration ceremony of the mega sewerage project worth Rs14 billion to permanently solve the long-standing sewage problem of the Sargodha city are underway.

As per details, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan in which Deputy Commissioner retd Capt Muhammad Waseem, Wasa MD Abu Bakr Umar, SWMC CEO Rana Shahid Imran, Municipal Corporation CO Majid Bin Ahmed, officers of SE Highways, Fesco and related departments participated.

It was agreed in the meeting that the contractor would begin regular field work so that Sargodha could become an example for other districts of the province.

Mr Umar gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the features, phase-wise planning and technical aspects of the project.

The commissioner directed that all NOCs should be cleared immediately so that there was no delay. PTCL and Sui Gas and other institutions had been directed to take immediate steps for identification and timely transfer of underground cables to avoid damage during work.

He clarified that all departments would fully cooperate in the rehabilitation of roads, crossing points and other development matters.

It was informed in the meeting that the project would be completed in about 20 months, after which the entire outdated sewage system of Sargodha city would be replaced on modern foundations. The new sewage lines would meet the needs of the city for the next 25 to 30 years, it was told. Furthermore, the disposal system would also be completely upgraded so that drainage problems could be solved.

The meeting was informed that the sewage problem in Sargodha city had become a serious crisis during the past several decades, due to which the citizens faced severe difficulties during rains.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, taking notice of this issue, approved the project and released Rs14 billion, after which work on the project would be started soon.

Mr Awan said the project would prove to be a historical milestone for Sargodha. He directed all the institutions to work together with passion because this project was directly linked to the lives of the people. He said the district and divisional administration would provide all-out support for the success of this project.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025