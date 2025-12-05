E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Demolishing heritage

Published December 5, 2025
I WONDER about the fate of our rich traditions and the generosity that once defined Hyderabad. When Hindus held a dominant role in trade and commerce before Partition, Hyderabad flourished under their enterprise and philanthropy. Among their lasting contributions was the musafirkhana that was established by Bhai Wassiamal Hiranand near the Hyderabad Railway Station. It served as a refuge for poor travellers, offering them rest and comfort without charge.

During my recent visit, I was taken aback to find that the main portion of this historic building had been demolished. I stood there silently watching its weathered entrance, a fading relic of an age when humanity transcended religion. Though the lodge had separate portions for Muslims and Hindus, its kindness knew no distinction.

It is painful to see that the chairman of Paretabad town committee has now built his office on the ruins of this noble edifice. A structure that once stood as a testament to charity, tolerance and the shared cultural soul of Hyderabad deserves a better fate.

Imtiaz Ahmed Mangi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Subscribe