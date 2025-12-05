E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Settlements in Lasbela and Hub cancelled

Saleem Shahid Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The Board of Revenue, Balochistan, has cancelled the notifications of land settlements in various areas of Lasbela and Hub districts.

These lands were previously allotted to different individuals with the assistance of local staff of the Board.

Official sources said that with this decision, land settlement in around 100 mouzas across both districts have been revoked.

According to the notification issued by the Board of Revenue, the earlier official notifications have been withdrawn effective from their date of issue. The mouzas included in the cancellation notification are Sarshpat Bela, Gadro Bela, and Wang Bela in Lasbela district. In Tehsil Lyari, areas such as Coastal Highway, Lyari Warleon, Melan Mashkri, Chani, and Check-Lyari are also included. In Hub district, Winder, Menderyari and Sakran have been affected.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe