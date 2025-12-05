Settlements in Lasbela and Hub cancelled

QUETTA: The Board of Revenue, Balochistan, has cancelled the notifications of land settlements in various areas of Lasbela and Hub districts.

These lands were previously allotted to different individuals with the assistance of local staff of the Board.

Official sources said that with this decision, land settlement in around 100 mouzas across both districts have been revoked.

According to the notification issued by the Board of Revenue, the earlier official notifications have been withdrawn effective from their date of issue. The mouzas included in the cancellation notification are Sarshpat Bela, Gadro Bela, and Wang Bela in Lasbela district. In Tehsil Lyari, areas such as Coastal Highway, Lyari Warleon, Melan Mashkri, Chani, and Check-Lyari are also included. In Hub district, Winder, Menderyari and Sakran have been affected.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025