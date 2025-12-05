Sindh govt opens extensive rescue expansion programme

THATTA: The Sindh government in collaboration with the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) inaugurated an extensive rescue expansion programme, including the deployment of 110 new highway ambulances and a dedicated marine rescue unit at Keenjhar Lake besides launching a Bike Rescue Service.

The ceremony, held on the dyke of Keenjhar Lake, was attended by senior government officials, elected representatives and top management of the rescue service.

Addressing the gathering, Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services CEO Brigadier (rtd) Tariq Lakheir said the new fleet of 110 ambulances would significantly enhance the capacity of first responders across provincial highways.

He said the government has placed priority on saving lives, especially in remote belts where timely access to emergency care is a challenge. “Out of these 110 ambulances, eight will be deployed from Thatta to Mithi — a stretch of road where accident frequency and response time have long been a concern,” he said.

110 new ambulances deployed for provincial highways

He said: “This induction ensures that no caller is left waiting for help.”

He added that the expansion aligns with the provincial strategy to modernise rescue operations with trained paramedics, GPS-equipped vehicles, and integrated communication systems.

He said today’s major highlight of the event is a dedicated rescue boat stationed at Keenjhar Lake. The boat is equipped with lifesaving gears and accompanied by a team of 10 certified divers trained for deep-water search and recovery operations.

MPA and governing board member Qasim Soomro noted that the unit would serve not only Keenjhar Lake but also the surrounding canals and distributaries that witness frequent drowning incidents.

He added that the marine service would be expanded in the second phase to cover the entire coastal stretch from Karachi to Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar and Badin.

He said, in addition to Keenjhar, the rescue service announced a phased plan to deploy eight specialised rescue boats along Sindh’s coastline, each staffed with divers and emergency technicians. He said the Bike Rescue Service is also launched to ensure faster access in congested urban zones and narrow rural routes where ambulance entry is difficult.

Provincial Minister Riaz Shah Shirazi praised the initiative, terming it a transformative step for disaster and emergency management in Sindh.

He said: “The activation of these services — particularly the deployment of divers and a rescue boat at Keenjhar — marks a new chapter in safeguarding our communities,” he said.

“This is not a symbolic gesture; it is a practical solution to real emergencies faced by families around lakes, canals and coastal areas. We will continue to support the 1122 service in every possible way.”

He added that timely rescue capability at water bodies has long been a demand of local populations, especially in Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Besides Tariq Lakheir, Minister Riaz Shah Shirazi and MPA Qasim Soomro, Director Operations Lutuf Mangrio, Thatta Deputy Commissioner Munawar Abbas Soomro and 1122 Thatta Incharge Wazir Ali Zour attended the event.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025