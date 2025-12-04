E-Paper | December 04, 2025

ABOLISHING DOWRY

ABOLISHING DOWRY: As has often been pointed out, the Dowry and Bridal Gift Act of 1976 does not ban dowry completely. All it does at best is to put a restriction on it. This surely is not good enough, especially when the execution of even this legality is pathetic. We really need to change mindsets at the grassroots level to have any hope for the future. In this regard, the Zanjir-i-Riwaj, an initiative launched by students in Lahore, as part of the Global Perspectives Project, targets complete eradication of such practices.

Name withheld on request
Lahore

DIRTY POLITICS: Since the Pahalgam incident, the Pakistan-India cricketing rivalry has become the greatest victim of dirty politics. In the Men’s Asia Cup, Indian cricketers refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. Their women counterparts followed suit. The same was expected in the match between visually-impaired women teams of the two countries. However, this time, the opponent team did not disappoint. They not only shook hands, but also shared cordial conversations. They showed how politics can be separated from the game. By dis-respecting the spirit of game, the Indian men and women cricket teams are not only discrediting the game, but also spoiling the generations aspiring to be like them.

Om Kumar
Islamabad

CLIMATE AWARENESS: Lack of public awareness is one of the primary reasons contributing to the trouble caused by the climate change phenomenon. Without widespread understanding of the causes and consequences of climate change, there is less pressure on govern-ments and businesses to act, leading to inaction on critical issues like fossil fuel reliance, environmental protection and the adoption of renewable energy. A study in 2020 had found that while most respondents were aware of climate change in Pakistan, many could not correctly identify the main greenhouse gases, with only 33 per cent identifying carbon dioxide correctly. The government must initiate public awareness campaigns.

Yasir Haleem Shaikh
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

