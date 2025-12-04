Prayer leaders to get monthly honorarium from next month

LAHORE: Imams (prayer leaders) of over 60,000 mosques in Punjab will start getting monthly honorarium from next month.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday approved the launch of “CM Honorarium Card” for prayer leaders.

Presiding over a meeting, the chief minister said issuance process of honorarium cards must be completed by February 2026. She said payments to prayer leaders would commence from Jan 1, with the first payments being issued via pay orders. The CM was told that from Feb 1 onward, all payments would be made exclusively through the honorarium card.

The meeting was informed that 62,994 registration forms had so far been received from prayer leaders across Punjab and its verification process was underway.

“Any Imam found involved in activities against national interests or implicated in moral or financial crimes will have his honorarium immediately suspended.”

The CM directed assistant commissioners across the province to hold monthly meetings with the prayer leaders.

The meeting also approved establishment of mosque management committees and tehsil management committees.

The CM directed continuation of combing operations in sensitive areas. She directed to introduce strict legislation against damage to Safe City cameras and government property.

She directed the authorities to take necessary measures for digital monitoring of individuals listed under the Fourth Schedule and to continue operations against illegally residing Afghan nationals.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025