Asia Energy Transition Summit at Lums

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) Energy Institute, in collaboration with the Alliance for Climate Justice and Clean Energy and the Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition, is hosting the second edition of the Asia Energy Transition Summit 2025 on Dec 6-7.

The summit will bring together policymakers, climate and energy experts, academics, and civil society leaders from across Asia to deliberate on emerging ideas, challenges, and financing pathways for the region’s clean energy transition.

The focus of this year’s summit is to explore new and innovative ideas to finance Asia’s transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable sources of energy.

Over the two days of its proceedings, speakers and panelists will discuss a large number of topics related to its main theme, including the Just Energy Transition Partnerships, the Asian Development Bank’s Energy Transition Mechanism and the Coal-to-Clean Credit Initiatives being pushed by some philanthropic foundations.

Other topics to be taken up at the event will be the need for a just energy transition, with a focus on making energy accessible and affordable for everyone across the Asian subcontinent while also making it sustainable through a shift to wind and solar as its main sources.

The discussions will highlight regional success stories, examine the effectiveness of existing financing tools and the need for developing new, non-debt-creating, people-centred financial approaches and assess the risks associated with ‘false solutions’ that will harm rather than help a just energy transition.

The programme of the summit includes plenary sessions to be addressed by prominent personalities from various parts of Asia, including ministers, parliamentarians, researchers and activists.

The summit will conclude with a regional roadmap outlining innovative approaches to financing Asia’s energy transition, strengthening collaboration among civil society, academia, and policymakers, and facilitating people-to-people exchanges of ideas, information, and experiences.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025