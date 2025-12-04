Several shops sealed for overcharging helmet buyers

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid took strict action by sealing several shops in response to complaints about the unavailability of helmets and their sale at exorbitant prices in the city.

The action follows an ongoing campaign against traffic violations, led by the DC and District Traffic Officer Muhammad Irfan Ashraf.

During the campaign, fines were imposed on citizens riding motorcycles without helmets, and numerous vehicles were also impounded. Additionally, action was taken against those driving tractor-trolleys without licences. Complaints were received from citizens that helmets were either unavailable in the market or were being sold by shopkeepers at high prices.

The DC took notice of the situation and inspected shops selling helmets, accompanied by traffic police and his team. After verifying the complaints of overpricing, several shops were sealed.

The DC has issued directives requiring all helmet suppliers and auto dealers to set up stalls outside their shops offering affordable and quality helmets, ensuring citizens have access to helmets at reasonable prices. Many shopkeepers promptly complied with the orders by establishing such stalls.

The DC and district traffic officer have appealed to the public to immediately file a complaint if any shopkeeper is found selling helmets at inflated prices, so that action can be taken against them. They further stated that the traffic police office will provide all possible facilities to citizens visiting the office.

SHELTER HOME: A ceremony was held at the shelter home in Dera Ghazi Khan to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, under the auspices of the social welfare department. During the event, 33 wheelchairs and other devices were distributed among deserving individuals.

The chief guests of the ceremony were MPA Muhammad Hanif Pattafi and Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Nazar Hussain Korai.

Addressing the occasion, Hanif Pattafi stated that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, revolutionary measures are being taken for the rehabilitation and care of persons with disabilities in the province.

The government is providing wheelchairs, artificial limbs, hearing aids, and other equipment completely free of cost with a project worth Rs1 billion.

Deputy Director (Social Welfare) Zakauddin Buzdar said in Dera Ghazi Khan district, over 3,000 Himmat Cards, 510 assistive devices, and 1,360 concessional travel cards have already been distributed among persons with disabilities.

Officials from the social welfare department, focal persons and other guests also attended the ceremony, where they reiterated their commitment to continue supporting the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025