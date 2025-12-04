Educational institutes mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

LAHORE: Educational institutes in the city held ceremonies to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday.

Punjab University Child Welfare Centre (CWC) organised an event attended by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, MPA Syeda Salma Saeed Hashmi, Institute of Special Education Director Dr Humaira Bano, CWC In-charge Dr Ayesha Wajihullah,

Allah Wala Trust CEO Shahid Lone, faculty members, special children and parents.

Special children presented a national song based on Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos and Sufi Kalam. Children from Surtaal Academy received awards for performance on Sufi Kalam. Special children also wore traditional attire representing provinces of Pakistan and presented Punjabi culture.

The PU VC said public universities were producing trained human resource for persons with disabilities and addressing their needs.

He said children should be trained to live independent lives while adding universities were supporting non-commercial disciplines to balance society.

Salma Hashmi said the PU organised the event to highlight abilities of special children. She said acceptance and opportunities could enable them to become part of society.

Dr Humaira Bano said parents and teachers were making special children active members of society. She said education and facilities were rights of special children and teachers were training them according to international standards.

Dr Ayesha Wajihullah said a supportive environment was important for special children. She said facilities could enable them to contribute to development of society.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat joined the friendship circle organised by Ghazali Education Foundation at Liberty Chowk.

He spent time with special children enrolled in Ghazali Schools, distributed flowers and gifts, and listened to concerns.

The minister met differently-abled individuals and encouraged them. He said Ghazali Education Foundation was supporting education of special children and acts as partner of government.

He said the government was reconstructing and upgrading special education centres across districts. He announced centres of excellence for special students in every district.

He said the chief minister was introducing Himmat Card for special students and had launched autism school under Special Education Programme with education and nutrition facilities.

He said the government was implementing inclusive education model in public schools to integrate special children into mainstream learning.

He said measures were being taken for mental and physical development of differently-abled students.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025