Rs13bn telecom projects okayed to connect 5.5m rural residents

Kalbe Ali Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: The Univer­sal Service Fund (USF) on Wed­­nesday approved nine new telecom projects worth Rs13.05 billion to provide high-speed internet and voice services to 5.55 million unserved and underserved residents across the country.

The approved projects inc­lude the Next Generation Bro­adband Services for Sustai­n­able Development (NGBSD), with six projects set to deliver high-speed broadband and voice services to 1.267m people across 753 mauzas in seven districts. The USF board also approved three projects to lay 1,428km optical fibre network (OFC) across 178 towns and union councils in four districts, enabling connectivity for 4.29m people.

The new projects received formal approval during the 101st meeting of the USF Bo­­ard of Directors, chaired by its Chairman and Information Te­­chnology and Telecomm­uni­ca­tion Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan. The meeting was atte­nded by PTA Chairman retir­­ed Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman, Member Telecom Jahanzeb Rahim, independent board members Muhammad Yousuf and Ayla Majid, USF CEO Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, and other senior officials.

The USF board awarded the projects to various service providers following a rigorous and transparent process, selecting the lowest compliant bidders.

The NGBSD projects will be initiated in Umar Kot district (Sindh), Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Muzaffargarh districts (Punjab), Kohat and Mansehra districts (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), and Khuzdar district (Balochistan). The optical fibre projects will cover Sialkot and Narowal districts (Punjab) and the Quetta-Ziarat region.

Zarrar Hasham emphasised the urgent need to enhance fiberisation of mobile towers and base transceiver stations (BTS) nationwide, urging the USF to lead this effort within its mandate. He said USF projects play an instrumental role in empowering rural communities, with connectivity serving as a key driver for digital growth and the IT sector. He also noted the fund’s vital support for the IT industry, freelancers, and essential health and education services.

To date, approximately 39.4m rural residents have been served or enabled with broadband, voice, and fixed-line services through USF projects, he added.

Mudassar Naveed outlined the highlights of the new projects, detailed the transparent bidding process, and explained the expected positive impact in the designated areas.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

