ICCBS concerns

From the Newspaper Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 06:08am
THIS is with reference to the report ‘Scientists, teachers urge chief minister not to detach ICCBS from Karachi University’ (Nov 30). On behalf of the fellows of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), I express once again our collective concern about developments at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi.

Recent reports have suggested that the Sindh government is planning to hand over the ICCBS to private individuals. There is no sound justification or proper legal procedure to back such a move.

The ICCBS is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s leading scientific institutions of learning and research, showcasing the nation’s modern progress in science.

Scientists affiliated with the institute have received many civil awards and are known globally for their achievements. These and, indeed, many other such skilled professionals are now contributing to universities as well as research and development (R&D) institutions across Pakistan, underscoring the centre’s key role in advancing the cause of science and technology.

The institute is an essential component of the University of Karachi, and altering its legal status could expose it to several risks, such as diminished standards and potential corruption. Besides, the private sector currently lacks experience in managing advanced R&D institutions focused on education and training, particularly when these organisations are not profit-driven.

PAS, being the apex body of scientists across Pakistan, strongly recommends maintaining the status quo. Any concern regarding institutional management or governance can be addressed construc-tively, and the PAS is always more than ready to provide support in this matter.

Prof (Dr) Kauser Abdullah Malik
President, Pakistan Academy of Sciences Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Dr. I. Ulfat
Dec 03, 2025 07:08am
it’s heartening to see such serious academic engagement on this matter. Efforts like these are extremely important, and it is encouraging that his piece has been published, building on the momentum that has already been generated by KU faculty.
Recommend 0

