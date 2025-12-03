Reckless truck driver kills motorcyclist

KARACHI: Reckless driving by a truck driver claimed the life of a young man on the main National Highway on Tuesday, according to police and rescue services officials.

They added that the man, Syed Najeebullah, 25, was riding a motorcycle when the trailer truck driver hit him on the highway opposite the Rangers’ post near Kala Board.

The young man sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in an ambulance where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, said Saudabad police SHO Ateeq Rehman.

The truck driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle, which was impounded by the police.

A traffic police official blamed negligent and reckless driving by the driver for the fatal accident. The incident occurred at 4.30pm.

FIR against lynching mob

Police on Tuesday registered a murder and rioting case against over 30 unidentified people, who caught a suspected robber who had shot dead a citizen for putting up resistance. They later beat him and set him on fire.

The alleged robber died of injuries and burns as videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025