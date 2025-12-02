Militancy-linked death toll among civilians ‘jumps 80pc’: report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnes­sed a slight rise in militant attacks in November, marked by a staggering 80 per cent jump in civilian fatalities and a sharp 65pc decline in security forces’ losses, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

In its latest monthly report, the Islamabad-based think tank said 292 people were killed and 164 injured in anti-state violence and security forces’ counter-measures across the country in November.

PICSS noted that November witnessed “more measured actions” by security forces, reflected in a steep decline in their losses — from 72 fatalities in October to 25 in Nov­ember — a reduction of about 65pc. Civilian deaths, however, surged by 80pc, rising to 54 in November compared with 30 in October.

Data showed that militants accounted for the overwhelming majority of those killed as 206 militants — about 71pc of total fatalities — were eliminated during the mon­th, while militancy also claimed the lives of seven members of pro-government peace committees.

PICSS records 292 fatalities in November

The injured comprised 83 security forces personnel, 67 civilians, 10 militants and four peace committee members.

The report said the country experienced 97 militant attacks in November, up from 89 in October. Mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) remained the main theatres of counter-militancy operations, with the killing of 137 militants in the former and 58 in the latter.

The month also recorded a notable spike in suicide attacks. Four suicide bombings were documented in November, compared with just one in October. One attack each occur­red in Islamabad, KP, Balochistan and erstwhile Fata.

These attacks left 31 people dead, including 15 militants, 12 civilians and four security forces personnel. A total of 64 people were injured in suicide attacks, among them 41 civilians and 23 security forces personnel.

The report underlined that suicide bombings have increased on a year-on-year basis. PICSS said 24 suicide attacks were recorded in the first 11 months of 2025, compared with 17 in all of 2024, indicating a clear upward trend in this particularly lethal tactic.

Overall, the first 11 months of 2025 have been exceptionally bloody. Citing its database, PICSS reported a total of 3,144 conflict-related deaths between January and November 2025. These include 1,940 militants, 626 security forces personnel, 563 civilians and 15 members of pro-government peace committees.

It assessed that 2025 is the deadliest year for militants since 2015.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025