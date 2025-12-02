AJK PM assures timely polls, swift appointment of CEC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Monday assured that the appointment of the region’s chief election commissioner (CEC) would be made soon and that the next general elections would be held on schedule.

Speaking informally to reporters at a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the anniversary of a private TV channel, he said the government would fill the long-vacant CEC position in consultation with the opposition, adding that the Legislative Assembly elections due next year would be conducted within the constitutional time frame.

The post of CEC has been lying vacant since January. Under the law, the AJK president appoints the CEC on the advice of the AJK Council chairman — the prime minister of Pakistan — from among the nominees recommended by the AJK prime minister after consulting the leader of the opposition. Former prime minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq had avoided initiating the process for reasons best known to him, fuelling doubts in different quarters about the timely conduct of the polls.

“We belong to a party that believes in democracy and strengthens the institutions that uphold it,” Mr Rathore said, adding that the PPP government, despite assuming office in difficult circumstances, was striving to restore public confidence.

Mr Rathore, who arrived at the ceremony immediately on his return from a three-day tour of Neelum valley, said the purpose of his visit to the area—stretching along the Line of Control (LoC)—was to appreciate the resilience of local residents and assess their problems firsthand for timely measures before snowfall compounded challenges.

He said that while resources were limited and challenges galore, the government was nevertheless taking serious steps to address public issues.

“Although the previous coalition government had shared governance responsibility, it failed to win public confidence. Whereas the present administration is sincerely working to tackle the problems confronting the people and has begun pushing matters in the right direction.”

The prime minister stressed that improvements in key sectors such as health and tourism were indispensable. If these sectors were strengthened and made self-sustaining, issues such as unemployment could be effectively addressed, he said.

Even the most difficult tasks, he added, could be achieved with the support of the people.

Highlighting the importance of a responsible, professional and forward-looking media, Mr Rathore said it played a crucial role in a nation’s development by informing public debate, strengthening accountability and building trust between the state and citizens.

“My government would welcome constructive criticism, as it helps us stay abreast of public sentiment,” he remarked.

He expressed confidence that the PPP’s central leadership as well as the federal government would extend full cooperation in addressing AJK’s issues in line with their commitments.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025